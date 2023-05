MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. The locomotive of a freight train derailed after an explosive device went off in the Bryansk Region in western Russia, Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported on Monday.

"An unidentified explosive device went off at the 136th kilometer of the Bryansk-Unecha railroad in the Unecha District, derailing the locomotive of a freight train. No casualties have been reported," he wrote on his Telegram channel.