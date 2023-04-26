Pilots of MiG-31 jet that crashed in Murmansk Region don’t require hospitalization

MURMANSK, April 26. /TASS/. The pilots of the MiG-31 fighter jet that crashed in the Murmansk Region on Wednesday did not need to go to the hospital, as their lives and health were not jeopardized, Governor Andrey Chibis said, adding that the plane crash caused no damage on the ground.

"The pilots were found and examined by doctors. There is no threat to their lives and health. Fortunately, hospitalization was not even required. As for the damage, the crashed aircraft has not inflicted any damage on infrastructure. The pilots are heroes as they successfully flew the plane away from a populated area," Chibis said in a video address on his Telegram channel.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that a MiG-31 fighter jet crashed in the Murmansk Region while flying a training sortie. The jet crashed in a deserted area. Both pilots ejected and were promptly evacuated by helicopter.

MiG-31 is a Soviet-and subsequently Russian-made long-range supersonic two-seat all-weather fighter jet. It was the first Soviet combat aircraft of the fourth generation. The fighter jet is armed with a 23 mm six-barrel gun. MiG-31 modifications can carry air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles of various types, air bombs and hypersonic air ballistic missiles.