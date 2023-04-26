MiG-31 crashes in Murmansk Region, pilots rescued — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. A MiG-31 fighter jet has crashed in the Murmansk Region during a training flight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On April 26, a MiG-31 fighter jet crashed while carrying out a routine training flight in the Murmansk Region. The aircraft went down in a deserted area," the statement reads.

"Both pilots ejected themselves. They were promptly evacuated by a search and rescue helicopter. Their lives and health are not at risk," the Defense Ministry pointed out.

The MiG-31 is a two-seat supersonic all-weather long-range fighter-interceptor. The first Soviet combat aircraft of the fourth generation, armed with a six-barrel 23-millimeter cannon. Some MiG-31s can carry air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles of various types, a hypersonic aero-ballistic missile, and aerial bombs.