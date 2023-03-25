Russian helicopters hit Ukrainian critical facilities with guided missiles

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Russian Mi-35 and Mi-24 helicopters hit Ukrainian critical facilities, uncovered during reconnaissance by Orlan-30 drones in the Krasny Liman direction, Alexander Savchuk, head of the battlegroup Center preess center, told TASS on Saturday.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, the reconnaissance drones Orlan-30 of the Center battlegroup uncovered critical enemy facilities. After receiving reconnaissance data, the crews of Mi-35 and Mi-24 helicopters used guided aerial missiles in the course of a combat flight," Savchuk said.

According to the head of the press center, as a result, all targets were hit.

The Mi-24 (NATO codification: Hind) was a Soviet and Russian multi-purpose attack helicopter designed by the Mil Design Bureau (now the Mil National Helicopter Building Center). Its unofficial name is Crocodile. Standard set of weapons of the Mi-24 includes automatic grenade launcher AGS-17 Plamya, cannons GSh-23L, unguided rockets and machine guns Yakb-12.7 and GShG-7,62.

The multi-purpose attack helicopter Mi-35 is the upgraded version of Mi-24. It is designed for destroying armored vehicles and enemy manpower, as well as fire support of motorized infantry and tank units, troops landing, casualties evacuation. The Mi-35 is also capable of carrying cargo in the cabin and on the external sling. The crew of the helicopter is two people. The helicopter can reach speeds of up to 310 km/h. Its arms include: anti-tank missiles Shturm-V, 23 mm gun, unguided and guided missiles, machine guns of different caliber, bombs and others.