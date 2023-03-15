Russia repels Ukrainian recon-in-force attempt in Zaporozhye Region — politician

MELITOPOL, March 15. /TASS/. Russian forces beat back an attempted Ukrainian reconnaissance in force operation in the Zaporozhye Region on Wednesday evening, said Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together With Russia civil society group.

"Regarding the reconnaissance in force attempt by Ukrainian fighters near Pology, the attack was beaten back. Some of the fighters were killed, and others returned to their initial positions. No territory was ceded; the situation is under control. The enemy will not pass!" he said on Telegram.

Rogov earlier said that Ukrainian forces on Wednesday attempted to conduct reconnaissance in force in the Pology District of the Zaporozhye Region, utilizing armored vehicles and scores of fighters.