An-2 crash kills two, leaves ten injured in northern Russia — Investigative Committee

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. An Antonov An-2 plane crash in Russia’s Nenets Autonomous Region killed two people and left another ten injured, the Investigative Committee’s Western Interregional Transport Investigation Department said in a statement.

"An An-2 plane carrying 12 people crashed near the Karataika settlement in the Nenets Autonomous Region. Two were identified as dead, while others suffered various injuries," the statement reads.

"A criminal case was opened following the crash under Article 263.3 of the Russian Criminal Code (violation of air safety and aircraft operation rules causing the death of two or more people by negligence)," the department added.

Investigators and forensic experts are working at the scene. Various causes of the crash are being considered.

The plane, headed from Naryan-Mar to Karataika and Varandei, made a crash landing ten kilometers from the Karataika settlement on January 9. There were two crewmembers and ten passengers aboard the aircraft.