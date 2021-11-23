Blast rocks area of Afghan capital, injuring two people — agency reports

TEHRAN, November 23. /TASS/. A blast has rocked Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Tuesday, Aamaj News reports citing a police representative.

According to him, the incident took place near Kandahar market in an area of Kabul. A magnetic mine was detonated which was attached to a car belonging to members of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia).

It is noted that two Taliban security personnel were injured as a result of the incident.

Over the past three months, several bombings, armed attacks and shootings have occurred in a number of provinces of Afghanistan, including the capital. Both Taliban and local residents were victims of these actions. The militants of the Islamic State in Khorasan, which is an offshoot of the Islamic State extremist organization (outlawed in Russia) claimed responsibility for some of these incidents.