Head teacher of Perm school disarms student — source

PERM, October 18. / TASS /. The head teacher of a school in the Oktyabrsky District of the Perm Region persuaded the school student to hand over the gun, the press service of the regional department of the Interior Ministry said on Monday.

"The schoolboy was in a state of emotional distress. The head teacher took the child to the office and persuaded him to give her the weapon," the press service said.

As previously reported, on Monday morning, police received a message that in one of the schools a sixth-grade student fired two shots from a weapon into the wall and ceiling. As a result of the incident, no one was injured. The teenager has been detained. The motives of his act and the source of the acquisition of weapons are being established.