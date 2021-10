MOSCOW, October 10//TASS/. Sixteen people were killed and six more were injured when a plane crashed in Tatarstan on Sunday, Alexei Kuznetsov, aide to the Russian minister of health, told journalists.

"According to preliminary reports as of 11 am, Moscow time, 16 people were killed during a hard landing of an L-410 plane in Tatarstan’s Menzelinsk District. Six injured people are being taken to clinics of the republic by ambulances and ambulance aircraft," he said.