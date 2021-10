MOSCOW, October 10./TASS/. Medics assess as serious the condition of six people injured when a plane made a hard landing in Tatarstan on Sunday, Russian minister of health’s aide Alexei Kuznetsov told journalists.

"Six injured people are in grave condition," he said, specifying that two had been taken to the central republican clinic in Menzelinsk, while four were being evacuated to clinics of Naberezhnye Chelny.