Flood disrupts train service between Germany, Czech Republic

TASS, July 18. Train service has been suspended between Germany and the Czech Republic due to floods, Deutsche Bahn announced on its website Sunday.

"Due to technical issues, caused by weather conditions, international train service between Bad Schandau and Decin (the Czech Republic) has been suspended. The route is closed," the announcement says.

Earlier, Deutsche Banh reported domestic service disruptions in several German States.

Over 140 people died in floods caused by heavy rains in German. According to the Bild, between 50 and 70 people are missing.