Russia offers condolences to Austria in view of terrorist act in Vienna - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Russia offers condolences to Austria in light of the terrorist act occurred in Vienna, official spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"We express condolences to Austria," Zakharova said.

The Russian embassy in Vienna is in contact with Austrian competent authorities to clarify the issue regarding the nationality of individuals died and wounded during the terrorist attack, the diplomat added.

The attack in Vienna was the terrorist act, Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz said earlier.