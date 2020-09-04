German military toxicologists find poison trace in Navalny’s blood, urine, skin — report

BERLIN, September 4. /TASS/. Specialists from the Institute of Pharmacology and Toxicology in Munich have found traces of a poisonous substance from the Novichok family in blood, urine and on the skin of Russian blogger Alexey Navalny, as well as on a bottle that he had with him on a plane, Der Spiegel reported Friday, citing governmental sources.

The results of the blogger’s examination were announced during German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s meeting with Deputy Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer, Justice Minister Kristina Lambrecht, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and the Head of Chancellery Helge Braun (who also coordinates the intelligence agencies).

Bundeswehr specialists who presented the examinations results claimed that "undoubtedly, the poison belongs to the Novichok family," Der Spiegel report says. According to the expert, traces of the poison have been discovered not only in Navalny’s blood, urine and skin, but also on a bottle that the blogger had with him during his flight. The bottle allegedly was handed to the German medics by the blogger’s family.