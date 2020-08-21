Fire following household gas explosion in Yaroslavl apartment block extinguished

TASS, August 22. The fire that followed a household gas explosion in an apartment block in the Volga River city of Yaroslavl has been extinguished, the press service of the regional government said on Friday.

"The house was built in 1992. It has 120 apartments with 342 people, including 64 children. The fire has been put out. Three people are in condition of moderate gravity," it said.

According to the regional emergencies agencies, the building was cut off electricity and gas supplies. As many as 160 people were evacuated.

The household gas explosion on Friday evening sent structures from the sixth to the ground floors collapsing. According to the latest update, one person was killed and four other were injured. A woman and a child are still under the debris. According to a source in the law enforcement agencies, the blast might have been caused by a gas leak.

A criminal case was opened on charges of rendering services not meeting safety requirements.