Single-engine plane crash land near Moscow, pilot hurt

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The pilot of a single-engine plane was hurt when making a crash landing near Moscow, a source in the emergencies agencies told TASS on Sunday.

"According to preliminary data, a single-engine plane made a crash landing in the village of Shchekino, Klin municipality, Moscow region. No one died. The pilot was hurt," the source said.

The pilot’s life is out of danger. According to source, the plane’s engine failed when it was taking off from a private territory of the Shchekino airfield. No fire followed. No damages were reported on the ground.