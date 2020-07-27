Russian forest fires more than double in size in one week, says source

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Forest fires in Russia more than doubled in size in the past week, a forestry official told TASS on Monday.

"Forest fires more than doubled in size in one week. Siberia and the Far East are facing the most difficult situation," he pointed out.

According to the Aerial Forest Protection Service, a total of 148 forest fires engulfing 67,913 hectares were active in Russia as of the Monday morning. According to earlier reports, wildfires swelled from 18,000 hectares to 44,500 hectares in the Chukotka region. At the same time, the area affected by fires shrank in the Yakutia region.