Some 100 Siberian rescuers head to Norilsk to help deal with fuel spill

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. A total of 100 Siberian rescuers departed for Norilsk to help clear the aftermath of a fuel spill there, the emergencies ministry’s office in the Novosibirsk region told TASS on Thursday.

"An Il-76 plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry took off from Novosibirsk and is now heading to Norilsk. It has 100 personnel of the Siberian Rescue Center and necessary equipment on board," a spokesperson said.

The loss of containment of the diesel fuel tank occurred on the territory of the combined heat and power plant CHPP-3 in Norilsk, Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region, on May 29. More than 210,000 tonnes of fuel were spilled in total, polluting soil and water in the area. A federal emergency was declared on the territory of the Krasnoyarsk Region.

Three criminal cases were launched on charges of land deterioration, water pollution and violation of environment protection rules.