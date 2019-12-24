Over 600 people evacuated from Moscow State Linguistic University due to bomb threat

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Two buildings of Moscow State Linguistic University are currently undergoing a security sweep due to an anonymous bomb threat, over 600 people have been evacuated, a source in the emergency services informed TASS.

"We have received an anonymous message claiming that an explosive device has been placed in two buildings of Moscow State Linguistic University on Ostozhenka Street. Dog handlers are currently inspecting the buildings, 600 professors and students have been evacuated while the sweep is underway," the source informed.

Earlier, over 6,500 people were evacuated from Russian Timiryazev State Agrarian University in Moscow due to similar threats.

A wave of bomb threats descended upon Moscow, St. Petersburg and other Russian regions in late November. Unknown persons repeatedly call in bomb threats to various facilities: courts, schools, hospitals, airports, train stations. All the previous threats resulted to be false.