Passenger bus plunges into river in Russia’s Far East, seven injured

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. At least seven people were injured after a passenger bus overturned in the Transbaikal Region, in Russia's Far East, the press service of the regional Health Ministry told TASS on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Sretensky district. A bus, which was en route from Sretensk to Chita, veered off the bridge and plunged into Kuenga River. "According to preliminary data, seven people were seriously injured. Five ambulance teams are working on the scene," the press service said. A helicopter will be soon sent to the site.

A total of 43 people were onboard the bus, a source in local emergencies services earlier told TASS. According to preliminary data, the bus driver failed to control his vehicle.