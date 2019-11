TASS, November 16. A magnitude 5.9 earthquake has been registered on Saturday near the Indonesian coast, the European·Mediterranean Seismological Centre reports.

According to the center, the quake hit at a depth of 80 km in the Molucca Sea, with its epicenter located 171 to the east of the Sulawesi Island’s town of Manado where 452,000 people live.

There has been no reports of injuries or destruction. Authorities also have not issued a tsunami warning.