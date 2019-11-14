Two Russians suspected of sending migrants from Turkey detained in Rhodes

ATHENS, November 14. /TASS/. Port authorities in the Greek island of Rhodes have detained two Russians, who are suspected of helping migrants come to Greece from Turkey, Russia’s embassy in Athens told TASS on Thursday.
According to the port service in Rhodes, on November 2 two Russian citizens named Malenkov and Belenko were detained near the island’s coast. "They are suspected of transporting illegal migrants to Greece from Turkey," the diplomatic mission said.
"The Embassy’s consular department is in touch with Malenkov’s relatives. We have sent a request to the Greek authorities," it informed.
Greece’s Foreign Ministry and law enforcement authorities have not yet officially notified Russia about the detention. "We continue figuring out the details of the incident in order to provide the necessary consular assistance to the Russians," the embassy reported.