Russian child dies in accident at Turkey’s Antalya resort - embassy

ANKARA, September 3. /TASS/. A Russian minor has been killed as a result of an accident in a pool at one of the hotels in the Turkish resort of Antalya, press officer of the Russian Embassy in Ankara Irina Kasimova told TASS on Tuesday.

"On September 3, an underage Russian citizen born in 2013 drowned in a pool at the Maya World Beach Hotel located in Okurcalar (Alanya - TASS) as a result of an accident. An ambulance transported the girl to the nearest hospital, however, medical professionals failed to save her life," she said.

According to Kasimova, "an official request has been sent to Antalya’s governor office with the demand to thoroughly investigate the deaths of Russian tourists on the territory of the province and bring to justice the persons responsible.".