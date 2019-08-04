Five hospitalized after unauthorized Moscow rally

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Five people have been sent to hospitals following Saturday’s unauthorized rally in downtown Moscow, the city healthcare department’s press service said.

"Among those injured is a law enforcement officer, who has the most serious injury - a shoulder slip. The others have light injuries, their condition is satisfactory. A total of five people have been sent to city hospitals," the press service said.

All people have received medical assistance. Currently, one person remains in hospital, who is expected to be discharged soon.

According to the Interior Ministry’s department in Moscow, some 600 people were detained for taking part in the unauthorized rally in Moscow on Saturday, which drew nearly 1,500 people.

The Moscow authorities had warned the rally’s participants about their responsibility and that they must not violate the law. The police had warned about the risks of various provocations at the unauthorized rally on August 3 and called on citizens and guests of the capital to avoid participation in it.

Moscow’s prosecutors have launched an investigation into administrative offence against 15 unregistered candidates to the Moscow City Duma (parliament), who organized the unauthorized rallies on July 14 and July 27. They had ignored the warnings.