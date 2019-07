MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Chief of Russia’s Ultralight Aviation Federation Igor Nikitin died in a Robinson helicopter crash near Moscow, a spokesman for that organization told TASS on Sunday.

"According to our information, Nikitin has died. The cause of the crash has not yet been identified," he said.

According to a source in the emergencies services, the privately-owned Robinson helicopter crashed near the city of Solnechnogorsk outside Moscow. The pilots reportedly had no flight permit.