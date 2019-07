MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Six people died in a passenger crash in Russia’s republic of Bashkortostan, a spokesman for the Russian traffic police told TASS on Sunday.

Meanwhile a source in the local emergencies services told TASS 23 people had sought medical assistance after the accident. Seven of them, in his words, were taken to hospital.

According to earlier reports, a commuter bus carrying 39 passengers when it went off the road and overturned into the ditch.