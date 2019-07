MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. /TASS/. Two people died in a helicopter crash near Moscow, a source in the emergencies services told TASS on Sunday.

"A Robinson helicopter crashed near the village of Barskoye. Two people who were onboard died," the source said.

A spokesman for the Russian emergencies ministry’s Moscow region department confirmed these reports. "A helicopter made a crash landing. Both pilots died. No damage done to surface infrastructure," he said.