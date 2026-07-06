YEKATERINBURG, July 6. /TASS/. Russia's manufacturing sector grew by nearly 23% over the past three years, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told a plenary session of the Innoprom international industrial exhibition.

"Manufacturing growth over the past three years has reached nearly 23%," Mishustin said, calling this expansion unique as it was achieved despite opposition from unfriendly states.

The prime minister emphasized that this success is the personal merit of everyone in the audience--those working on the factory floor, adjusting equipment, developing CAD algorithms, analyzing risks, and specialists in hundreds of other professions whose daily labor shapes the future of the Russian Federation.

The 16th Innoprom International Industrial Exhibition runs from July 6 to 9 in Yekaterinburg, with Indonesia serving as the partner country. The event is organized by the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry of and the Sverdlovsk Region government. TASS is the official general news agency for the exhibition.