US businesses agree it is time to move to restoring business ties with Russia — AmCham

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. American businesses agree with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s position that it is time to move on to restoring business ties with Russia, AmCham Russia President and CEO Robert Agee said.

"As Rubio himself said, it is time to move on, we agree," he told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 3-6. This year’s theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.