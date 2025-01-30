Amur Gas Processing Plant to reach full design capacity this year — Novak

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The Amur Gas Processing Plant of Gazprom will reach its full design capacity in 2025, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak wrote in his op-ed for the Energy Policy magazine.

"Construction of the Amur Gas Processing Plant that is an important link in the process chain of Russian gas supplies to China over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline is at the closing stage. The fourth process train of the plant was launched in summer 2024 and the plant will achieve full design capacity in 2025," Novak noted.

Gazprom started the startup work at the fifth out of six trains of the Amur Gas Processing Plant, CEO Alexey Miller said at the turn of December 2024.

The plant is one of the largest infrastructural projects of the gas holding in the Far East. The design capacity of the plant will be 42 bln cubic meters of gas per year.