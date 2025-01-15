Russia and Vietnam talk gas and nuclear energy projects — minister

HANOI, January 15. /TASS/. Russia and Vietnam are discussing projects in the field of gas supplies and nuclear energy, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov told reporters.

"We are discussing projects in the gas sector. We have forty years of positive experience of cooperation in the fuel and energy sector. The Vietnamese economy will grow, and accordingly, energy consumption will grow. Therefore, we offer gas supplies, regasification, and power plants [to Vietnam]. This is one of the areas," the minister said.

"We discussed big projects, including nuclear energy. Vietnam is regaining interest in their development. We are always ready to offer our advanced developments."

The Economic Development Minister named food supplies as another important area of cooperation.

"Vietnam has opened the market for pork supplies, and we are now increasing wheat supplies," he noted.