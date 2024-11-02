Russian Central Bank’s list of systemic credit institutions unchanged

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has left the approved list of systemically important credit institutions consisting of 13 banks unchanged, the regulator reported.

"Pursuant to its Ordinance ‘On the Methodology for Determining Systemically Important Credit Institutions’, the Bank of Russia has approved the list of systemically important credit institutions," the report said.

The list includes UniCredit Bank, Gazprombank, Sovcombank, VTB Bank, Alfa-Bank, Sberbank, Credit Bank of Moscow, Otkritie Bank, Rosbank, T-Bank, Promsvyazbank, Raiffeisenbank, and Rosselkhozbank.

Those credit institutions account for nearly 79% of the Russian banking sector’s total assets, the regulator noted.