Moscow’s Vnukovo, Domodedovo airports operating normally — press service

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Moscow's Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports are operating normally amid reports about possible introduction of restrictions on the work of the capital's airports, their press services told reporters.

"Vnukovo International Airport is operating normally," the Vnukovo airport press service said. "We are working normally, without any deviation from the schedule," the Domodedovo airport press service pointed out.

Earlier, a number of Telegram channels spread information about the closure of Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports.