Russian nuclear power sector fully sovereign as regards technologies — Rosatom

TASHKENT, October 16. /TASS/. The Russian nuclear power sector is fully sovereign as regards the technology aspect and does not depend on imports, Vice President - Director of nuclear power plant construction project in Uzbekistan of Atomstroyexport said.

"The Russian nuclear power industry is fully sovereign from the standpoint of technologies and does not depend on imports at present. 98% of goods, work and services in our nuclear power generating units are domestic. Rosatom is the conveyor of advance solutions now," Pavel Bezrukov said.

"We forecast different scenarios in our operations, including with consideration of non-motivated and chaotic sanction pressure. We take appropriate measures in advance in this regard," the senior executive said.

"The position of the Russian nuclear industry remains unchanged and consists in working transparently, in interests of partners and with rigorous adherence to international and national laws," he added.