Russia preparing program for global promotion of products

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russia is preparing a program for promotion of various domestic products overseas so that not to be associated with crude oil and grain only, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the Made in Russia Export Forum.

It still needs to work seriously on awareness about Russian products, Mishustin said. "It is actually known in present in CIS predominantly - certainly, if we do not talk about oil, metals or grain. To change the status quo, we are preparing under the assignment of the president the national brand promotion program in cooperation with the Russian Export Center. To influence through it on trade relations as a whole," the prime minister said.

The base for the program is good, Mishustin said. About 8,300 products have already been certified to participate in it and "exponential growth" is expected.

It is important to professionally promote these goods and ensure their recognition, the prime minister stressed. "[This task] should be solved in partnership with domestic companies - leaders in market segments, with marketplaces. There is a need to pave the way for a wide range of suppliers," he added.