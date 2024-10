MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russian stock indices changed to growing after the drop in early trading hours, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index edged up by 0.24% to 2,761.09 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index also added 0.24% to 905.3 points.

The yuan ticked up by 3.7 kopecks to 13.506 rubles.