Rosatom's projects in Africa will help continent strengthen energy security

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Projects of Russia’s state corporation Rosatom will help strengthen the continent's energy security, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Africa Department Anatoly Bashkin said at the "Russia-Africa: What's Next?" forum held at MGIMO University.

"The continent is becoming more and more attractive for investment in high technology. In particular, state corporation Rosatom is actively working to promote projects in African countries for the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, the construction of centers based on multipurpose research reactors and, in the future, nuclear power plants, which should strengthen the continent's energy security and additionally boost the development of its industry," he said.

In addition, Bashkin highlighted the "positive dynamics of Russian-African trade turnover" and also pointed out that "many domestic companies have been working in the region for a long time."