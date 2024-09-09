Rusagro shareholders disapprove company’s re-domiciliation to Russia

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Shareholders of Rusagro, one of Russia’s leading agriculture holdings, have not approved the company’s re-domiciliation from Cyprus to Russia, the company reported.

"The re-domiciliation of the company from the Republic of Cyprus to SAR in the Russian Federation was not approved," the company said.

Deputy General Director for Corporate Development of Rusagro Alexander Tarasov told an online conference in March that the company had filed documents to the regulatory authority of Cyprus to launch re-domiciliation to the Russky Island in Russia, adding that it had not received a respective permission from the regulator yet.

One of Russia’s leading producers of sugar, pork and fat-and-oil products, Rusagro Group supplies products to over 80 Russian regions and more than 49 countries worldwide.