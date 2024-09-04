Aeroflot expects positive results in 2024 — CEO

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Aeroflot Group expects positive financial results as of the end of 2024, CEO of the Russian flag carrier Sergey Alexandrovsky said at a briefing at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We plan to be in the positive zone as of the end of 2024. The groundwork we completed during six months makes it possible for us to talk about that," he said.

The Russian aviation market gained 8% and Aeroflot had an increase by 21.4%, the chief executive said.

"It will be difficult to expect the same growth levels without extra airplanes" next year, Alexandrovsky said. "The task will be to keep the current level at the least. Extra opportunities for growth are the ‘wet’ leasing, probably, receiving extra aircraft," he added.