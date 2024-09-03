Malaysia to boost food security cooperation with Russia — Foreign Ministry

BANGKOK, September 3. /TASS/. Malaysia is going to strengthen cooperation with Russia in the food security sphere and officials from economy and agriculture ministries will accompany Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during his visit to the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said.

"During this visit, the Prime Minister is also accompanied by delegations from the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security. Malaysia and the Russian Federation are committed to strengthening cooperation on food security, through the promotion of trade and investment, capacity building and research and development," the ministry said in its statement posted on the X social network.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF in 2024 is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential."

The forum's objectives and goals include promoting the accelerated growth of Russia’s Far East region; assessing its potential for exports; expanding international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific Region; showcasing the investment appeal of the region, its steadily progressing territories, and the Vladivostok free port.

