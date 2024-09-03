Construction of tin complex in Khabarovsk Region to start in Q4 2025

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Amur Metallurgical Plant (Rusolovo, part of the Seligdar Holding, is its parent company) will start the construction of the complex on production of top-quality tin in Russia’s Khabarovsk Region in the fourth quarter of 2025, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Seligdar Alexander Khrushch told TASS at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The facility is currently being designed, with specifications and project design documentation being developed, he said. "Designing will continue next year. The construction is to start only in Q4 2025 and we plan to implement the project within timeframes announced earlier," he said when asked about the status of the project on construction of a tin complex in the Khabarovsk Region.

Rusolovo, the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry and the government of the Khabarovsk Region signed a cooperation agreement, which stipulates the construction of a metallurgical factory in the region by 2028, at the EEF in 2023.

