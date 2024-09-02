Russia’s manufacturing PMI index down to 52.1 points in August

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 52.1 points in August 2024 from 53.6 points in the previous month, the S&P Global analytical agency reported.

"The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index posted 52.1 in August, down from 53.6 in July, to signal a moderate upturn in the health of the Russian manufacturing sector," the report said.

"Although firms noted a sustained rise in new orders, some noted less robust demand conditions," the agency said.

Output levels at Russian goods producers rose further in August. The rate of growth slowed for the third month running, however, and was the weakest since August 2023, S&P Global said.

The PMI value above 50 points is indicative of the business activity growth and the value below the said level flags its slowdown.