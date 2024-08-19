MOEX Index declines below 2,800 points for the first time since July 5, 2023

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The MOEX Index declined below 2,800 points for the first time since July 5, 2023, according to trading data of the Moscow Exchange.

As of 12:54 Moscow time, the MOEX Index fell by 1.05%, to 2,798.52 points.

By 13:10 Moscow time, the MOEX Index accelerated its decline to 2,792.19 points (-1.27%), while the RTS Index was at 989.36 points (-1.27%).

Meanwhile, the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate grew by 0.45% to 12,123 rubles.

At the opening of trading, the MOEX index fell by 0.3% to 2,819.72 points, the RTS index went down by 0.3%, to 999.11 points.