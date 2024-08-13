Russian stock market closed mixed on Tuesday — market data

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Tuesday with the mixed trend, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 1.4% to 2,884.6 points. The RTS Index edged down by 1.57% to 980.7 points. The yuan gained 0.187% to 12.09 rubles.

"The bounce may reflect the pulse of ruble weakening and the oil price recovery. The rise of the Russian market is decelerated by the acute geopolitical context and the rigid monetary policy course, making ruble-denominated bonds and deposits," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

BCS Investment World expects the Russian market may continue positive reappraisal of stocks and the MOEX Russia Index may attempt to climb above 2,900 points. According to expectations of Freedom Finance Global, the MOEX Russia Index will be in the range of 2,850-2,950 points tomorrow.

The July consumer price index will be released tomorrow. Rostelecom will post quarterly financial results under IFRS.