Iran to focus on supporting Russia’s initiatives on BRICS single currency — envoy

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Iran will focus on supporting Russia’s initiatives on a single currency and the expansion of payments in national currencies within BRICS, according to Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali speaking at a meeting with Adviser to Russian President Anton Kobyakov, a source in Roscongress Foundation told TASS.

"The parties discussed issues of participation of Iran’s delegation in the BRICS Summit scheduled for October, 22-24 in Kazan, as well as the BRICS Business Forum slated for October, 17-18 in Moscow. According to Jalali, Tehran intends within its participation in the events to focus on supporting the initiatives of Russia’s Chairship, including the creation of a BRICS currency and the expansion of mutual settlements in national currencies within the integration," the source said.

The parties reached "an agreement on joint promotion of conceptual solutions for the collective security of Eurasia," as well as announced plans to make sure the Summit serves as a key platform for promoting peace initiatives in the Middle East, the Fund said, adding that "Tehran is particularly capable of acting as a guarantor of security in the region."

In turn, the Russian president’s Adviser emphasized the importance of implementing large-scale projects with Iran, such as the construction of Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, the Rasht-Astara Railway, and the creation of the gas hub on the shores of the Persian Gulf. He also mentioned positive dynamics in tourism and cooperation between institutes of higher education in the two countries. In this respect, Jalali noted growing interest among Iranian youth in studying in Russia.

The two countries successfully cooperate in the OPEC+ format, as well as within SCO and BRICS, after Iran became their full member, Roscongress Foundation said in a statement.

"Iran is a reliable partner of Russia, and there is significant potential for cooperation between the two countries in healthcare, science, engineering, technology, tourism, and many other areas. It is important that we support each other internationally come what may. Iran’s position as a peacemaker has a stabilizing effect on the entire region," Kobyakov was quoted as saying.