Russia tops list of countries by number of ads for selling data on darknet

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russia topped the rating of countries in terms of the number of ads for sale or free distribution of data on shadow forums in the first half of 2024, according to a report by Positive Technologies.

Thus, Russia accounts for 10% of such ads and is followed by the US, India, China, and Indonesia.

Among the regions of the world, Asia leads in the amount of leaked data (30%), followed by European countries (20%), Latin America (10%), and the CIS, including Russia (10%). The Middle East (6%), Australia and Oceania (2%), and Africa (1%) closed out the list.

Most of the ads for sale concerned personal data (83%).