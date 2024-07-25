Use of Mir cards in Argentina not expected thus far — ambassador

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The use of cards of the Russian payment system Mir in Argentina is not yet expected, Ambassador of Argentina in Moscow Enrique Ignacio Ferrer Vieyra told TASS.

"I don't see any problem in using that card, but it would depend on the negotiation between banks, central banks," the diplomat said. "As far as I know, no, we are not negotiating that," the Ambassador noted.

"Since I've been here, I met with several Russian importers of Argentinian products," Vieyra noted. "They told us that one good thing about Argentinian exports is the flexibility to receive different currencies, not only US dollars. It's something that should be discussed between the two companies, the buyer and the seller, and the exporter, and the importer, if they agree to use this kind of currency," the Ambassador added, responding to a question whether the opportunity to accept Mir cards is considered in Argentina.