Russian banking sector faced DDoS attack planned from abroad — VTB

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The Russian banking sector was exposed to a DDoS attack planned from overseas, the VTB Bank press service told TASS.

"The banking sector was exposed to the DDoS attack orchestrated from overseas. A minor share of VTB clients faced individual constraints in operations of bank apps due to the high load on the infrastructure of Internet providers. Services and infrastructure of the bank are now working normally," the bank said.

Efforts are being implemented now in cooperation with Internet providers to mitigate the impact of the attack on operations of VTB clients, the press service added.