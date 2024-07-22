RusHydro plans investing over $8.9 bln by 2028

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. RusHydro plans to invest over 800 bln rubles ($8.9 bln) by 2028, with 70% of them slated for the Far East, CEO of the Russian energy company Viktor Khmarin said at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

Investments of the company stood at about 223 bln rubles ($2.5 bln) in 2023, the chief executive said. RusHydro completed a series of projects, including construction of 490-km 110 kV power transmission line in Chukotka, a power generating unit of the Vladivostok Combined Heat and Power Plant No. 1, and the small Krasnogorskaya Hydropower Plant No. 1, he noted.

"Speaking about investment plans - this amounts to more than 800 bln rubles, of which more than 70% to be utilized in the Far East. We plan to commission about 2.5 GW of electric power generating capacity, plan to build over 500 kilometers of power transmission lines. We are designing two hydropower plants in the Far East at the moment," Khmarin said. This refers to power plants on Amur tributaries, he added.