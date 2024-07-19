Global IT outage has not affected operation of Russia’s largest banks — VTB, Sber

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. VTB and Sberbank systems are operating normally amid a global Microsoft outage, the banks' press services reported.

"The global IT failure was caused by an incorrect update of the CrowdStrike application, which is not used within the VTB infrastructure, and did not affect the performance of VTB Group services," the VTB press service told TASS.

The bank noted that since 2019 they have been working to ensure independence from foreign technologies. Currently, the share of VTB application systems free of foreign solutions is 85%.

In turn, the press service of Sberbank also informed journalists about the work as usual.

"All Sber’s systems are operating normally, we are not seeing any failures," the bank said.

Earlier on Friday, a massive outage of the Windows operating system (OS) hampered the functioning of companies in the banking, airlines, media and several other industries around the world. Problems were reported by a number of banks and companies in the US, Australia, India, UK and the European Union.