Price of gold on Comex hits fresh all-time high

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The price of gold on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has hit a fresh all-time high surpassing $2,455 per troy ounce, according to trading data.

As of 5:54 p.m. Moscow time (2:54 p.m. GMT) the price of gold was up by 1.11% at $2,455.9 per troy ounce, having exceeded the previous historical high. As of 6:09 p.m. Moscow time (3:09 p.m. GMT) the price of gold was up by 1.35% at $2,461.6 per troy ounce.

Meanwhile shares of gold mining companies were up on the Moscow Exchange. As of 6:09 p.m. Moscow time (3:09 p.m. GMT) Polyus shares were up by 4.11% at 12,450 rubles, while shares of UGC were up by 3.54% at 86.3 kopecks per share, according to trading data.