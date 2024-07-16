{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Price of gold on Comex hits fresh all-time high

As of 6:09 p.m. Moscow time the price of gold was up by 1.35% at $2,461.6 per troy ounce

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The price of gold on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has hit a fresh all-time high surpassing $2,455 per troy ounce, according to trading data.

As of 5:54 p.m. Moscow time (2:54 p.m. GMT) the price of gold was up by 1.11% at $2,455.9 per troy ounce, having exceeded the previous historical high. As of 6:09 p.m. Moscow time (3:09 p.m. GMT) the price of gold was up by 1.35% at $2,461.6 per troy ounce.

Meanwhile shares of gold mining companies were up on the Moscow Exchange. As of 6:09 p.m. Moscow time (3:09 p.m. GMT) Polyus shares were up by 4.11% at 12,450 rubles, while shares of UGC were up by 3.54% at 86.3 kopecks per share, according to trading data.

Russia’s GDP up 0.8% in Q2 quarter-on-quarter — Central Bank’s analysts
The experts noted that "the economy is preparing to adjust to the trajectory of balanced growth, though this will not have an immediate impact on the labor market"
Russia proposes removing primary causes of Ukraine crisis, says top diplomat
During his speech, Sergey Lavrov offered a number of steps aimed at "restoring trust and stabilizing the international situation"
Sergey Lavrov arrives in New York to take part in UN Security Council meetings
The foreign minister’s plane traveled from Moscow via the northern route in circumvention of unfriendly countries in over 12 hours
West should have listened to Russia’s red lines on Ukraine, Republican delegate says
The conflict between Moscow and Kiev should never have started, Hossein Khorram says
Russia applies for membership in OPCW Executive Council in 2025-2027 — envoy
"We have already applied for membership in the Executive Council for the next two-year term in 2025-2027," Vladimir Tarabrin said
Trump shooter bought 50 rounds of ammunition before assassination attempt — TV
According to the television channel, Thomas Matthew Crooks purchased ammunition at a local gun store
Trump shooter held suspicious device at his home — FBI
According to earlier reports, an explosive device had been found in the shooter’s car
President of Argentina dismisses intelligence agency, replaces it with several new ones
According to authorities, in the past few years, the FIA was used not for protection of the people, but for internal surveillance
Four killed in shooting near a mosque in Oman
The investigation is underway
US official says it would be inappropriate to allow Ukraine to strike Russian launch sites
Matthew Miller also said that Washington will continue to provide Kiev with air defense systems
Russian deputy defense minister hold talks with visiting Chinese counterpart
According to the report, the sides exchanged views on issues of the organization of logistics support in the two countries’ armies
US Secret Service enhances Trump’s security for remainder of election campaign
Earlier, the media reported that Trump moves around the United States with only a barebones security detail, a far cry from the number of security personnel accompanying sitting heads of state
West bets on long confrontation with Russia, but Europe won’t endure it — analyst
The rules of the game that formed after World War II, especially during the several decades of the Cold War, which made it possible to avoid direct destructive confrontation between the great Eastern and Western powers, are no longer in place, Zheng Renyi noted
Putin gives start to Togliatti bypass motor traffic
"This route will make the motor traffic in the region more comfortable and secure, relieve the road on the Zhigulevskaya Hydropower Plant dam from traffic jams, and will help in general to unlock to a greater degree the export, logistical, industrial and tourist potential of the Volga Region," the Russian leader said at the opening ceremony
OPCW holding reserved position on Ukrainian dossier — Russian diplomat
According to Permanent Representative to the organization and Ambassador to the Netherlands Vladimir Tarabrin, Western countries are sparing no effort to accuse and expose Russia of using chemical weapons in Ukraine
Russia not to take part in summits on Ukrainian puppets’ terms, says legislator
Leonid Slutsky reiterated that Russia had repeatedly stated its readiness for negotiations, "but taking into account today's realities, including territorial ones and those approved in the Constitution of the Russian Federation"
Security for Putin remains tight amid assassination attempts on other leaders — Kremlin
"The protection of the head of state is ensured at an appropriate level, everything necessary is being done," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Ex-US President Trump is sure to win American presidential election, says Medvedev
The Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council wrote his opinion in his X social network account and attached a picture of Donald Trump, when he was formally arrested in August 2023
Nearly half of Ukrainians see no shame in draft dodging — poll
The poll was conducted among 2,027 respondents in a period from June 22 through 28
Western weapons are uncapable against Russian glide bombs
FAB-3000 with a universal gliding and correction module has a hit precision of ten meters
North Korea plans to start apple supplies to Russian market
According to the statement, all questions from the Korean side were resolved and the parties agreed on the possibility of starting deliveries
Russia’s General Staff chief visits command post of battlegroup East
"Summing up the reports, the chief of the General Staff noted the achievements of the battlegroup East in liberating the settlement of Urozhaynoe and set goal for further operations." the statement reads
2024 World Friendship Games in Russia postponed until next year — sports official
The Russian capital of Moscow and the city of Yekaterinburg in Russia’s Urals region were scheduled to co-host the 2024 World Friendship Games on September 15-29
Russian forces hammer Ukrainian manpower, equipment in 124 areas over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 545 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Nine people killed, 130 others injured in Kiev’s shelling of Russian territory over week
The Ukrainian military fired at least 2,200 munitions at frontline Russian communities over the past week
Ukrainian opposition leader sends letter to Trump saying Kiev had motive to kill him
"Physical elimination of political opponents and political corruption are links in a chain for those who are seeking to stay in power and are profiting from the war in Ukraine by means of selling weapons to Ukrainian neo-Nazis," Viktor Medvedchuk stressed
Trump’s game plan to negotiate Ukraine settlement, then set sights on China — VP nominee
James David Vance said that China is the major threat to the country, lamenting that the US authorities are choosing to focus on other problems instead of tackling this issue head on
Russia’s General Staff chief shown robots that help with assault operations
Valery Gerasimov visited the group’s command post, noted the achievements in the liberation of Urozhaynoye and presented state awards
Baltic countries notify Russia, Belarus about withdrawal from unified power system
Baltic nations are working to synchronize their power grids with Europe through Poland
Russia of no chemical threat to Ukraine — Russian diplomat
At the same time, Vladimir Tarabrin drew attention to the fact that Kiev continued to increase its reserves of antidots, gas masks and other individual protective gear in quantities that considerably exceed its needs
Russian mission to OSCE circulates report about Kiev’s attacks on civilians in Russia
"It is important not to let the Kiev regime and its Western sponsors hush up information about both the Kiev regime’s crimes and their awful consequences," the Russian mission said
Kiev’s claims of readiness for talks mere 'smoke and mirrors' — Russian Foreign Ministry
Alexey Polishchuk pointed to Ukraine’s intention to "earn the sympathy of the countries of the Global South and lure them over to the anti-Russian Western side"
Ukrainian propaganda machine fans flames of hatred towards Russia — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov stressed that in Ukraine, "the propaganda machine to fool the people" was operating "very effectively and on a large scale"
NATO’s war on Russia not enough for it — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat recalled that at the recent summit in Washington the NATO leaders "reiterated their claims for the leading role not only in the Euro-Atlantic region, and also in Asia Pacific"
Georgian president files suit with Constitutional Court against foreign agents law
According to president’s parliamentary secretary Georgy Mskhiladze, the head of state challenges a range of the law’s norms and articles as they contradict Article 78 of the Georgian constitution
Trump can end conflict in Ukraine, Republican delegate says
Ex-President of the US has the charisma and the grip on both sides, Hossein Khorram said
Press review: Trump escapes assassination attempt and US to put its nukes in South Korea
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 15th
What is known about Ukrainian intelligence’s attempt to steal Russian bomber
Evidence has been discovered showing that intelligence agencies from NATO countries were involved in preparing and carrying out the operation, the FSB noted
Kalashnikov to start of pre-orders for Ultima cyber rifle
The gun can be pre-ordered online
Envoy says West makes preparations at OPCW to accuse Russia of using chemical weapons
"But I dare to assure you that we are not sitting idly and are also preparing," Vladimir Tarabrin stated
Discussions to blacklist Russia still continue in FATF — Russian official
"The issue of applying tougher sanctions against Russia is being discussed for the seventh plenary session in a row," Yury Chikhanchin said
Advanced fighting technologies put to use in special operation — Russian defense official
"The ongoing special military operation has shown us the areas for improving the system of logistics support of the troops," Lieutenant General Andrey Bulyga reported
'Nazis never change': Kremlin comments on killing of Russian soldier by Azov militants
"Our investigators are working very diligently to collect all the facts regarding these absolutely inhuman atrocities," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Zelensky announces talks in next few weeks ahead of Ukraine conference
The Ukrainian president expects that the talks will help put together a plan for the new conference by November
Russia’s latest Malva artillery gun withstands hit by HIMARS rocket in Ukraine operation
The armored cabin protected the crew from shrapnel
Lavrov to hold UN Security Council meeting on world order issues
According to Russian Foreign Minister, it is necessary to hear what Western representative will say to "the question, asked for the tenth time already"
No response from Trump on readiness to begin talks with Putin in case of election victory
After the end of the first day of the Republican National Convention the ex-President greeted his supporters
Russia eliminates large portion of Ukrainian forces in Novosyolovka Pervaya
According to law enforcement agencies, apart from troops, the Ukrainian army has also lost dozens of pieces of equipment in this sector of the frontline
Russian envoy sees rising risk of chemical provocations amid Ukraine’s setbacks
"As the situation is evolving to be catastrophic for Ukrainian forces along the engagement line, the risk of [chemical] provocations has become especially high," Vladimir Tarabrin told TASS
Musk pins blame for Trump’s assassination attempt on Secret Service
An assassination attempt on Trump took place at a pre-election rally in Pennsylvania on July 13
India deepening ties with SCO with focus on defense, security issues — expert
According to Mohammed Saqib, "the SCO’s expansion reflects China and Russia's effort to bolster the bloc as a counterweight to the Western-led world order"
'International team' behind Crocus terror attack — Russian finance watchdog
"These are representatives from central Asian countries, European countries, and there are a lot of Russians there," Yury Chikhanchin said
Russian troops destroy British howitzer near Ilyinka community in DPR
"Southern Battlegroup servicemen uncovered and destroyed a British-manufactured AS-90 self-propelled howitzer near the settlement of Ilyinka," the ministry said
Construction of Moscow-St. Petersburg highway completed
The total length of the M-11 highway is 669 km
Biden apologizes for his call to put Trump 'in the bullseye'
US leader said that he meant focus on Trump's policies and "on the number of lies he told on debate"
New highway to make traveling from Moscow to St. Petersburg one hour shorter — Putin
The Russian leader added that opening of the bypass will provide for "continuous, seamless, traffic lights-free speed traffic between Moscow and St. Petersburg"
Iran rejects Biden’s Gaza settlement plan — top Iranian diplomat
"We believe that the United States of America is not an honest mediator regarding the issue of Palestine and Gaza," Ali Bagheri Kani said
Propaganda war between Koreas heats up as Kim Jong Un’s sister chimes in
Kim Yo Jong noted that North Korea issued "a stern warning" and cautioned that the South Korean side "should be ready for paying a gruesome and dear price"
Roberta Metsola re-elected president of European Parliament
The politician urged lawmakers to unite and work on creating "a Europe for everyone"
Russia has no intention to interfere in internal US processes, says Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that "when violence comes to prevail during the election campaign in that country, this is a subject of concern for the entire world"
US Secret Service didn’t sweep building used in assassination attempt on Trump, CNN says
The TV channel said the Secret Service leaned on local law enforcement to conduct security at the location
Trump’s Truth Social stocks soaring after assassination attempt
Stock prices gained 77.6% during the preliminary trading session on NASDAQ to $54.84 per piece
F-16 jets can hardly influence frontline situation in Ukraine
Aviation expert Cyrille de Lattre believes F-16 can be delivered in parts by trucks to Ukraine, as otherwise they will be immediately downed by Russia
Russia’s Nebo-M radars can detect F-22, F-35 warplanes — developer
Nebo-M can detect aircraft and ballistic missiles at a distance of one thousand kilometers
Putin gives start to metallurgical facilities in regions via video link
In the Donetsk People's Republic, after long downtime, blast furnace No. 5 was put into operation and its overhaul was carried out
MEPs want Hungary to be stripped of its voting rights in EU Council — media
The newspaper cites a message addressed to European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and European Parliament chief Roberta Metsola, which says that Orban "has already caused significant damage by exploiting and abusing the role of the Council Presidency"
US Secret Service eliminated Trump’s attacker with single shot, politician says
The former head of state said that he still wanted to continue speaking to his supporters, but the Secret Service agents led him off stage, saying it was not safe
Press review: Trump gets Republican nod and US sends mixed messages on arms control
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 16th
Switzerland, NATO sign agreement on opening NATO’s liaison office in Geneva
NATO is opening a multilateral liaison office in Geneva to engage with the international and non-governmental organizations based there, the Swiss government said in a statement
IN BRIEF: Aftermath of attempt on Donald Trump’s life
Law enforcement agencies are carrying out an investigation with conflicting information coming in about the attacker’s motives
Russian air defenses down Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet, 36 UAVs over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center improved its tactical position and inflicted casualties on six Ukrainian army brigades in its area of responsibility over the past day
IN BRIEF: What is known about fire near Novorossiysk in southern Russia
The fire has engulfed 62 hectares near the Dyurso farming community, leaving two people injured
Kremlin uncertain as to what Zelensky means by 'second peace summit'
"The first peace summit was not a peace summit at all," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Israeli air force strikes Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon
According to the report, IDF artillery "struck in the areas of Blida, Deir Mimas, and Rmeish in order to remove a threat"
China tried to persuade EU to accept alternative peace plan on Ukraine — media
According to the newspaper's source, the Chinese diplomat informed his European colleagues about Moscow's confidence in Kiev's inevitable defeat and recommended that they reconsider their assessment of the situation in Ukraine
Russia, China wrap up joint patrol in South China Sea
According to the Russian Pacific Fleet, during 15 days of the patrol the ships traveled about 4,800 nautical miles
Trump assassination attempt complicates election campaign for both parties — expert
Andrew Spannaus believes there is a "real threat" of a new wave of violence in the US
Situation on Belarus-Ukraine border settled by military, says Lukashenko
Alexander Lukashenko added, however, that Belarusian troops had used "the language of diplomacy" and achieved success
Russia became leader in nickel production last year — Putin
The industry is becoming more and more high-technology one from year to year, with proactive implementation of advanced industrial and process solutions and development of unique alloys enabling creation of materials with special properties, the Russian leader noted
Zelensky says Ukraine develops its own long-range missiles
Ukraine has regularly complained about the shortage of long-range weapons, urging Western countries to provide more
T-shirts with Trump photo after assassination attempt on Russian marketplaces
The former US president suffered a minor injury to his ear and is in stable condition
Russian jet stops US drone from crossing border over Black Sea – Defense Ministry
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that a US Air Force RQ-4B Global Hawk was approaching the Russian border
F-16's no match for Russian jets in air combat
F-16 is inferior in maneuverability to the latest generation of Russian thrust-vectoring aircraft, French aviation expert Cyrille de Lattre said
Desperation rising among Zelensky’s confidants over insufficient Western support — Bild
The newspaper said Kiev was disappointed with the outcome of the NATO summit in Washington, where the West hadn’t donated more offensive weapons to Ukraine and had not allowed it to attack targets deep inside Russian territory
Invading Lebanon to become ‘unreturnable hell’ for Israel — Iranian diplomat
Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani noted that the balance of forces in the region had changed after Hamas had attacked Israel and Israel had launched its operation in the Gaza Strip
Slovak legislature refuses to consider condemning alleged Russian strike on Kiev hospital
78 votes were required to put the resolution on the agenda and only 41 lawmakers voted in favor of the move
India to receive two frigates from Russia
Within the framework of a deal with Russia, two more frigates are being manufactured at Goa Shipyard Limited in India
Crew of Russia’s crashed Superjet aircraft never reported any problems on board
"In the last report, a pilot said that he was gaining altitude," a source in the Russian aviation services said
F-16 supplies not to change situation for Ukraine — Kherson Region governor
"Russian soldiers have been destroying all previous types of enemy planes and will continue doing this to F-16s," Vladimir Saldo stressed
Polish president claims NATO preparing for war
Earlier, Andrzej Duda suggested that the world had returned to the Cold War era and urged NATO partners to increase defense spending
Kaspersky Lab to gradually wind down business in the US
The company has been operating in the US for almost twenty years, "protecting the whole organizations and users from cyberthreats"
Trump picks Ohio senator J.D. Vance as his vice president
He served in the US Marine Corps, graduated from the Ohio State University and the Yale Law School
Trump says assassination attempt had impact on him
Donald Trump said that his call with President Joe Biden after the incident was "very nice" and the incumbent president "couldn’t have been nicer"
West’s attempts to confiscate Russian assets harm international financial system — Kremlin
"We said long ago that illegal attempts to plunder Russia, expropriate our assets will in any way result in huge damage to the international financial system and prompt many large and rich countries to think of the fate of their assets overseas," Dmitry Peskov said
Russian commander predicts Ukraine conflict will end this fall
According to Apty Alaudinov, officials in Kiev have figured out that the war is nearing an end
Mir payment system going live in Myanmar — Russian embassy
"We expect the event will have a positive effect for the tourist flow and provide Russian nationals with the comfortable stay in the country," the diplomatic mission said
Russia conscripts 150,000 citizens for military service in spring draft, says top brass
Conscription commissions began their work on April 1 and conscripts began to be sent from gathering places in Russian regions to troops on April 15
Experts say three weapons fired at Trump rally
Forensics expert Robert Maher suggested that "the gunman was about 360 to 393 feet from the podium"
Republican platform promises peace in Europe, does not mention Russia, Ukraine
In the preamble for the platform, the Republicans vow to prevent World War III
Russian army hits Ukrainian military train, wiping out 20 units of equipment, 120 troops
The Russian Defense Ministry released video footage showing how the train was wiped out
Biden administration deludes itself by thinking new war not to affect US — Lavrov
The Russia's top diplomat pointed out that geopolitics has "buried the once sacred for the West market laws"
